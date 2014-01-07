Penny Stocks to Watch for January 7th, 2014 from Pennytrackers.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Pennytrackers.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Drinks Americas Holdings, LTD. (OTCMKTS: DKAM), Muscle Warfare International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MWAR), TagLikeMe Corp. (OTCMKTS: TAGG) and FastFunds Financial, Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFFC).



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Drinks Americas Holdings, LTD. (OTCMKTS: DKAM) Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. develops, owns, produces, markets, distributes, and licenses alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages primarily in the continental United States. Its alcoholic beverages include KAH Tequila, Ed Hardy Tequila, Old Whiskey River Bourbon, Damiana, Rheingold Beer, Agave 99 Tequila, Mexicali Beer, Chili Devil Beer, Crazy Pig Ale, Red Pig Ale, and Rio Bravo Beer. The company owns various trademarks comprising Drinks Americas, Cohete, Swiss T, Screaming Monkey, and Casa BoMargo. It also imports, distributes, and markets wines and spirits, and alcoholic beverages. The company sells its products to spirits, wine, and beer distributors. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.



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Muscle Warfare International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MWAR) Muscle Warfare International, Inc., through its subsidiary, Muscle Warfare, Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products worldwide. The company’s products include NUKE, an instant amino acid muscle infusion; NAPALM and NAPALM Mini-Gum pre-workout formula products; MRE, a whey protein product for muscle welfare; MOAB, a nitric oxide vaso-muscular matrix product; NMDA, an amino acid based testosterone amplifier; and Thermofuse, a fat burner. It offers its products for athletes in various sports, including professional and amateur enthusiasts. The company was formerly known as Embark Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Muscle Warfare International, Inc. in June 2013. Muscle Warfare International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.



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TagLikeMe Corp. (OTCMKTS: TAGG) Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergen, a liquid whole food nutritional supplement that provides nutrients to help the body process glucose; Cinnsational, a liquid nutritional supplement, which helps the body to combat symptoms associated with alcohol sensitivity, including nausea, fatigue, and headaches; and Citroxin, a surface cleaner for bacterial health threats, as well as an antiviral cleaner against swine flu virus and bird flu virus. It also provides Cyclesurface3 Cosmetics, a lipophilic surface treatment to enhance pigment dispersion; I-Boost Immune Bar, a nutritional bar that protects, stimulates, and boosts the immune system; Infinitink, a permanent yet removable tattoo ink. In addition, the company provides Oraphyte, a non-toxic, biodegradable proprietary formulation that damages a nematode’s skin surface compromising its immune system; purEffect, an acne treatment to cleanse, tone, and heal the skin and to help maintain a radiant and blemish-free complexion; and Talsyn scar cream that delivers lipids, peptides, and botanical extracts to the skin to enhance the appearance of keloids, surgical incisions, and scars. Further, it manufactures specialty inks for private label customers. Additionally, the company is developing cell therapy products and has completed its Phase 2 clinical trials. Nuvilex, Inc. sells its products directly through its Websites, as well as through resellers and retail distributors. The company was formerly known as eFoodSafety.com, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvilex, Inc. in March 2009. Nuvilex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.



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FastFunds Financial, Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFFC) Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the production of proprietary botanical extracts for the nutriceutical and pharmaceutical industries. It is developing two extracts, including Phytofare Catechin Complex derived from green tea harvested in the Senteeko Tea Estate in Mpumalanga, South Africa; and Phytofare Limonoid Glycoside Complex extracted from lemons, which are sourced from plantations in South Africa. The company also produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa. In addition, it intends to use its plantation leases to focus on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.



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