Penny Stocks to Watch - Jones Soda Co. (USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) , SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jones Soda Co. (USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) , HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS :HNNMY) , SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY)



Jones Soda Co. (USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.57% and closed at $0.875 after gaining total volume of 165,625.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.88. So far, the company’s stock is up 78.57% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 243.14%. Jones Soda Co. (Jones) develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages, which includes product lines and extensions, such as Jones Soda, a carbonated soft drink; Jones Zilch, with zero calories (and an extension of the Jones Soda product line); WhoopAss Energy Drink, an energy supplement drink, and WhoopAss Zero Energy Drink, with zero sugar (and an extension of the WhoopAss Energy Drink product line).



Will JSDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS :HNNMY) reported close at $ 7.40 with the total traded volume of 54,979.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 7.41. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 54.04 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $6.08 - $7.60, while during last trade its minimum price was $7.34 and it gained its highest price of $7.42. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 1.23%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally. The company offers tops, shirts and blouses, cardigans and jumpers, trousers, jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets and coats, blazers and waistcoats, sportswear, swimwear, lingerie, nightwear, socks and tights, shoes, accessories, and maternity wear.



Is HNNMY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) ended its day with declining stream with plunge of -0.08% and closed at the price of $30.29 after opening at $30.76. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 32,609.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 30,365.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $30.13, while it touched its highest price for the day at $30.76. SGAPY beta value stands at 0.84 points. Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy SGAPY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NABZY) reported the gain of -0.94%, to close at $27.78, with the overall traded volume of 24,507.00 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -21.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.74 and $35.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.87. Its introductory price for the day was $27.74 National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand.



Will NABZY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/