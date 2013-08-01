Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY, Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB).



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) ended lower -1.14% and complete the day at $1.73. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.14 million. After opening at $1.75, the stock hit as high as $1.80. However, it traded between $0.78 and $27.74 over the last twelve months.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Peginesatide is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), designed to stimulate production of red blood cells.



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $67.97, a +1.87% increase. Around 1.58 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 927,288. shares. The company is now valued at around $215.19 billion.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa) and globally for Nestle Waters, Nestle Nutrition and Other Food and Beverages (Others).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) moved -0.65 percent lower at $1.54 and traded between $1.53 and $1.57 after opening the day at $1.54. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.67%, which stands at 9.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 503.92%.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB) shares rose, gaining +19.24 percent to close at $0.600. The stock is up around 5900% this year and 5900% for the last 12 months. Around 2.99 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 480,488 shares.



Sanborn Resources, Ltd., formerly Universal Tech Corp., is a development-stage company. Its activities during the development-stage include organizing the business and raising capital. As of December 31, 2012, the Company investigated alternative business opportunities, which may include a merger with another company.



