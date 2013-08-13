Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) , A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) , A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB)



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) opened its shares at the price of $2.37 for the day. Its closing price was $2.51 after declining -1.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 104,052.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 228,160.00 shares. Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



For How Long DSNY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA) percentage change decline -4.06% to close at $0.435with the total traded volume of 1.23M shares, more than average volume of 34,288.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.28 - $0.89, while its day lowest price was $0.42 and it hit its day highest price at $0.45. A.P. Pharma, Inc. (A.P. Pharma) is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products using its Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform.



Will APPA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 36,564.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 57,962.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73- $16.65 while its day lowest price was $16.18 and it hit its day highest price at $16.40. SBGSY total market capitalization is $ 45.98B shares. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on SBGSY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS:KBLB) started its trading session with the price of $0.08 and closed at $0.0810. KBLB stocks traded with total volume of 800,434.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 822,486.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $0.08-$0.08. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in development of recombinant technologies and recombinant fibers for the global textile and technical textile markets.



For How Long KBLB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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