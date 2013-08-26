Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:ESPH), X-Change Corp (OTCMKTS:XCHC), Lustros Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTS), Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:ESPH), X-Change Corp (OTCMKTS:XCHC), Lustros Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTS), Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFM)



Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:ESPH) gained volume of 189,413 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 221,571 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.50 and the day range was $0.22 - $0.24.The stock opened the session at $0.235, remained amid the day range of $0.22 - $0.24, and closed the session at $0.230. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.13% in previous trading session. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a water engineering, technology licensing, and manufacturing company, develops environmental water treatment solutions for industrial markets in the United States and internationally.



Has ESPH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, X-Change Corp (OTCMKTS:XCHC) traded 1.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 765,161 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.25. The stock was a bull/bear and dropped -7.25%, while its closing price stayed at $0.0320. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.78 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -77.14%. The X-Change Corporation offers nutraceuticals and cosmetics in the United States. It provides lip balms, eczema moisturizing cream, sunscreen, and anti-ageing serum under the Phytiva brand name. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



Has XCHC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Lustros Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTS) volume of the stock was 199,325 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 206,495 shares. The stock plunged -4.17% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.230. Lustros, Inc., a development stage company, produces and sells food-grade copper sulfate for use in agricultural purposes. It produces copper sulfate by processing copper ores and tailings. The company is headquartered in Santee, California.



Why Should Investors Buy LSTS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFM) traded with volume of 109,216 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16,161 shares. The stock grew +14.04% and finished the trading at $3.25. The market capitalization of the stock remained 50.08 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.84. Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a distributor and producer of non-standard personal automobile insurance policies, and related products and services for individual consumers in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AFFM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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