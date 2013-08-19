Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - HONG KONG EXCH ADR (OTCMKTS:HKXCY), Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIX), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KKPNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HONG KONG EXCH ADR (OTCMKTS:HKXCY), Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIX), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KKPNY)



HONG KONG EXCH ADR (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) opened the session at $16.30, remained amid the day range of $16.14 - $16.30, and recently traded at $16.21. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.12% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 15,778.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 26,437.00 shares. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the stock exchange and futures exchange, and their related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash Market, Derivatives Market, Commodities, Clearing, and Market Data.



Has HKXCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIX) traded with volume of 510,912.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 105,645.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.97 - $0.98. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.02% and was recently trading at $0.970. The market capitalization of the stock remained 20.46 Million. Special Diversified Opportunities Inc., formerly Strategic Diagnostics Inc., (SDIX) is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing, commercializing and marketing products and solutions that preserve human health and wellness. The Company's Food Safety portfolio includes immunoassays, which represent technology detection of food pathogens.



Has SDIX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP) exchanged 737,550.00 shares and the average volume remained 1.03 million shares. The EPS of the stock remained -0.04. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 125.14 million. Blue Calypso Inc. delivers a patented mobile social marketing and advertising platform that enables brands to leverage customer relationships to encourage brand loyalty and increase spending. The Company collaborates with its customers to develop the framework for making their brand contagious through use of word-of-mouth, social media communities, mobile technologies and customer loyalty rewards.



Can Investors Bet on BCYP after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Koninklijke KPN N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KKPNY) gained volume of 108,200.00 shares, while the average volume remained 307,212.00 shares. The stock decreased -0.33% and remained at $2.98. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -15.1%. Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN) is a Netherlands-based telecommunications and information and communication technology (ICT) service provider. As of May 3, 2012 it closed the sale of Getronics International to Aurelius AG and OpenGate Capital

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Why Should Investors Buy KKPNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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