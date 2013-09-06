Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX).



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) ended lower -4.94% and complete the day at $0.179. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.73 million. After opening at $0.19, the stock hit as high as $0.19. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.29 over the last twelve months.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components



Has LQMT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0155, a -7.74% decrease. Around 26.92 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 18.59 million shares. The company is now valued at around $11.16 million.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Has CERP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved -0.17 percent lower at $17.25 and traded between $17.15 and $17.30 after opening the day at $17.22. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.88%, which stands at 1.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4.04%.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations.



Why Should Investors Buy TSCDY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) shares rose, gaining +4.87 percent to close at $6.78. The stock is up around 105.61% this year and 126.17% for the last 12 months. Around 108,670 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 28,230 shares.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



Why Should Investors Buy OCTX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/