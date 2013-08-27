Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO(OTCMKTS:CIHN), Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO(OTCMKTS:CIHN), Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV).



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) ended higher +6.94% and complete the day at $0.0925. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.45 million. After opening at $0.09, the stock hit as high as $0.09.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



For How Long NTEK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) closed yesterday at $1.08, a +5.88% increase. Around 814,704 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 330,140 shares. The company is now valued at around $65.20 million.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands. Electronic consists of three functional components: a mouthpiece,



For How Long VPCO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CARIBBEAN INTERNATIO(OTCMKTS:CIHN) moved -28.00 percent lower at $0.0360 and traded between $0.04 and $0.06 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -20%, which stands at -10% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3500%.



Caribbean Casino & Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in the Caribbean. The company operates the Sosua Bay Grand Casino with 82 slot machines, 3 roulette tables, 15 gaming tables, a VIP Texas Hold?em table, and flat screen television in the city of Sousa



Why Should Investors Buy CIHN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV) shares rose, gaining +49.53 percent to close at $0.160. The stock is up around 5233.33% this year and 13233.33% for the last 12 months. Around 2.83 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 21,812 shares.



Essential Innovations Technology Corp. is a development-stage company, focused towards research and development, commercialization and market entry strategies for the intellectual property that it has acquired in regards to multiple green and environmental technology applications such as fluid heating



Why Should Investors Buy ESIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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