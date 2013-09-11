Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE), ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Chromadex Corp(OTCMKTS:CDXC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE), ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Chromadex Corp(OTCMKTS:CDXC).



New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE) ended higher +7.54% and complete the day at $2.14. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 184,190. After opening at $1.99, the stock hit as high as $2.14. However, it traded between $0.75 and $2.74 over the last twelve months.



New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



For How Long NENE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ENDEXX CORP(OTCMKTS:EDXC) closed yesterday at $0.119, a 29.35% increase. Around 1.46 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 649,995 shares. The company is now valued at around $11.83 million.



Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States. It primarily offers three Web enabled services that assist organizations with the complexities of document management and storage.



For How Long EDXC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY) moved +1.50 percent higher at $14.21 and traded between $14.04 and $14.26 after opening the day at $14.04.



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide. Its Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long IDCBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Chromadex Corp(OTCMKTS:CDXC) shares fall, losing -5.48 percent to close at $0.860. The stock is up around 62.26% this year and 20.28% for the last 12 months. Around 358,863 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 182,031 shares.



ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies. The company utilizes its wholly-owned synergistic business units, including ingredient technologies, natural product fine chemicals, chemistry and analytical testing services, and product regulatory and safety consulting. It provides seamless science-based solutions to the dietary supplement, food and beverage, animal health, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.



Will CDXC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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