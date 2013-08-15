Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)



Osage Exploration and Development Inc(OTCMKTS:OEDV) ended higher +19.00% and complete the day at $1.19. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 235,959. After opening at $1.07, the stock hit as high as $1.20. However, it traded between $0.55 and $1.85 over the last twelve months.



Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., (Osage) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company with reserves and production in the country of Colombia and the state of Oklahoma.



For How Long OEDV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) closed yesterday at $0.135, a -3.91% decrease. Around 712,343 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 698,587 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 16.46 million.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices.



Has AXPW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY) moved +0.13 percent higher at $7.52 and traded between $7.49 and $7.56 after opening the day at $7.53. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.76%, which stands at 6.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 7.83%.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



For How Long HNNMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares rose, gaining +1.74 percent to close at $58.55. The stock is down around -13.26% this year and -0.54% for the last 12 months. Around 70,762 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 66,764 shares.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution.



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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