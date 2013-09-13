Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Revolutionary Concepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REVO), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Revolutionary Concepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REVO), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) ended higher +1.77% and complete the day at $1.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 312,814. After opening at $1.48, the stock hit as high as $1.53. However, it traded between $0.19 and $1.66 over the last twelve months.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe. The company?s KLH is an immunogenic high-molecular-weight protein, which is used in cancers and therapeutic vaccines for lymphoma, bladder, breast, colon, and other cancers.



For How Long SBOTF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) closed yesterday at $0.296, a -1.99% decrease. Around 1.20 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The company is now valued at around $26.17 million.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Revolutionary Concepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REVO) moved -3.33 percent lower at $0.0029 and traded between $0.0021 and $0.0039 after opening the day at $0.0031. Its performance over the last five days remained 141.67%, which stands at 61.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 38.1%.



Revolutionary Concepts, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and marketing smart camera technologies that enable remote monitoring.



Why Should Investors Buy REVO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares rose, gaining +0.68 percent to close at $1.48. The stock is down around -92.21% this year and -92.76% for the last 12 months. Around 355,704 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.12 million shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses. It offers OMONTYS (peginesatide) injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis. OMONTYS is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent designed to stimulate production of red blood cells.



Why Should Investors Buy AFFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/