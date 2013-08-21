Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Writer s Group Film Corp(OTCMKTS:WRIT), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Writer s Group Film Corp(OTCMKTS:WRIT), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ).



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) ended higher +0.17% and complete the day at $17.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 210,765 . After opening at $17.17, the stock hit as high as $17.29. However, it traded between $14.83 and $17.98 over the last twelve months.

Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



For How Long TSCDY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Writer s Group Film Corp(OTCMKTS:WRIT) closed yesterday at $0.0005, a -37.50% decrease. Around 308.26 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 31.85 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.12 million.

Writers’ Group Film Corp. is an entertainment production company, specializing in film, television and Web-based entertainment products. The Company owns one completed short film, The G! True Tinseltown Tale: Dude, Where’s My Car?, a fictional behind-the-scenes-style mockumentary about the making of the 2000 film, Dude, Where’s My Car?, which satirizes both that film, as well as the television show The E! True Hollywood Story.



Has WRIT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) moved +5.65 percent higher at $104.03 and traded between $99.10 and $105.45 after opening the day at $99.98. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.89%, which stands at 72.52% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 285.3%.

Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



For How Long AMAVF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Andes Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:AGCZ) shares fall, losing -3.45 percent to close at $0.0028. The stock is down around -52.54% this year and -71.13% for the last 12 months. Around 23.36 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 9.61 million shares.

Andes Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Compania Minera Pl. S.A., in Eucador, South America, controls a gold mining and exploration concession called the Miranda Alto. The Miranda Project is located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo



Will AGCZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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