Penny Stock's Trader's Round Up - WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY)



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) ended its day with the gain of +0.95% and closed at the price of $1.04 after opening at $1.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 263.14 shares, as compared to its average volume of 319,609.00 shares. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



For How Long WMIH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 304.15 shares, as compared to its average volume of 319,609.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.021 for the day and its closing price was $1.04 after gaining +6.71% for the day.



Will FCUUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) traded with volume of 42.63M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 42,857.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.13and closed at $22.95 after decline -1.16%. GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries.



Has GDFZY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY) stock traded with total volume of 14.64 shares, while the average trading volume remained 10,521.00 shares. SBGSY started its trading session with the price of $131.94 and closed at $132.19 after decline -0.61%.

Dassault Systemes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. The Company’s global customer base includes companies primarily in 11 industrial sectors: Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Mobility, Marine & Offshore, Industrial Equipment, High Tech, Architecture.



Will DASTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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