Now Available Penny Stock Trading Newsletter Specialized in High-Quality Shares Under $5

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- His current penny stock trading newsletter specializes in high quality shares under $5. These stocks are all among the top penny stocks available in the market. Traders can expect a huge profit from these undiscovered companies. These low-priced shares are trading for $5 or less, some as little as a few pennies. Each of the penny stock trading picks has passed Leeds Analysis and is much more likely to multiply in value in the short term.



His online newsletter is instantly accessible when a customer signs up for a free trial. With this specialized newsletter, customers can gain instant access to all of the daily updates, full company reports, and buy and sell prices. The subscribers of this newsletter can avail all buying opportunities and decide which companies are the best, and most profitable.



A representative elaborated further, stating, “You get Instant access to the very best fundamentally solid penny stocks, buy/sell prices, and daily updates on Penny Stocks. All penny stocks are analyzed by Peter Leeds + his team. There is NO monthly fee, no upselling, a 14 day free trial, and it costs $195/yr after the trial.”



Peter Leeds and his team take no compensation from the companies that they review. His team provides the most profitable recommendations on top penny stocks. In fact, when it comes to the best companies to buy, Peter Leeds is the only choice. He continuously tracks the performance of various companies and based upon his thorough research and analysis, disseminates knowledge about the best opportunities to the investors.



About PennyStocks.net

The PennyStocks.net Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more about Penny Stock Trading visit: http://www.pennystocks.net