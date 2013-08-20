Peter Leeds Now Publishes Complete Penny Stock Trading Guide for Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The newsletter contains a refined list of hot penny stocks which continually offers profit-making opportunities and helps investors avoid losing money in risky investments. In fact, many of Leeds’ recommended picks result in significant gains and growing profits for investors.



These penny stocks can expand investors’ profits many times over in a relatively short timeframe. All of the recommended hot penny stocks mentioned in the newsletter have passed the rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis test. This is the analytical method for making penny stock picks that Peter Leeds has perfected over many years.



A representative while elaborating on Peter Leeds’ newsletters further stated, “Other services don't offer daily updates because, they can't. Peter Leeds has the back-up of a full team that makes superior client service a reality. Peter Leeds lives, breathes, and thrives in the world of penny stocks. We know it's a fast-paced environment. We know market conditions change quickly. So we make sure to keep you up-to-date. You're never left holding the bag. You're never left wondering "where are those guys when I need them?”



They offer exclusive tips and picks for how to make money when trading penny stocks. In fact, with years of research and experience, expert analyst Peter Leeds only focuses on investing in penny stocks. His research and trading recommendations are provided to subscribers simply by signing up from his website, pennystocks.net.



Peter Leeds provides his subscribers the best penny stock picks and with a history of accurately finding winning investments, he has helped clients achieve large gains.



About PennyStocks.net

The PennyStocks.net Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more about Penny Stock Trading visit: http://www.pennystocks.net