Penny Stocks Trending Alert - ALTERNATIVE FUEL TEC (OTCMKTS:AFTC), Sands China Ltd.(OTCMKTS:SCHYY), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HTHIY), ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR(OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ALTERNATIVE FUEL TEC (OTCMKTS:AFTC), Sands China Ltd.(OTCMKTS:SCHYY), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HTHIY), ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR(OTCMKTS:AHKSY)



ALTERNATIVE FUEL TEC (OTCMKTS:AFTC) was a volume gainer of 4.26 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.51 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.0018 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0016 and the stock plunged -11.11%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 111,400.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +100%. Alternative Fuel Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Alternative Fuel Technology, LLC, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of prototype fuel systems and their components for diesel engines. Its fuel systems enable diesel engines to burn alternative fuel, dimethyl ether (DME).



Has AFTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, Sands China Ltd.(OTCMKTS:SCHYY) exchanged 4,928.00 shares and the average volume remained 13,237.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $56.86 with the gain of +0.28%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of +8.51% and +19.43%, respectively. Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau. The company owns the Venetian Macao hotel, the Sands Macao casino, the Plaza Macao resort, and the Sands Cotai Central resort; the CotaiExpo.



Will SCHYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) decreased -1.86% and its closing price was $60.11. The volume of the stock was 5,443.00 shares and the average volume remained 33,188.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $60.11 - $60.31. The market capitalization of the stock remained 29.04 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.31. Hitachi, Ltd. primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of products, as well as in the provision of services in the segments of information and telecommunication systems, power systems, and social infrastructure and industrial systems in Asia, North America, and Europe.



Will HTHIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) exchanged 10,931.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 28,194.00 shares. AHKSY dropped -2.79% and it closed the trading at $14.64. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.56 billion. YTD trend of the stock was negative +25.67%. Asahi Kasei Corporation provides various chemical products. The company?s Chemicals segment offers ammonia, nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, adipic acid, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic resins; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, polyamide 66, polyethylene.



Has AHKSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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