Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC), Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC), Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX)



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) trade close at $11.96. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 116,510. After opening at $11.98, the stock hit as high as $12.05. However, it traded between $9.03 and $16.89 over the last twelve months.



Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal.



Can Investors Bet on AAUKY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) closed yesterday at $10.29, a +7.08% increase. Around 30,460 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 40,853 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.33 billion.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario.



For How Long DRGDF Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC) moved -16.67 percent lower at $0.0035 and traded between $0.0026 and $0.0049 after opening the day at $3. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.49%, which stands at 52.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -90.14%.



SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp. is a development stage company. On December 15, 2010, the Company entered into an Assignment agreement in relation to a a voice-enabled protector for administering medicine whereby the Company acquired all of its interests. SafeCode Drug Technology Corp. focuses to license the patent-pending technology to one or more third-party partners.



Why Should Investors Buy SAFC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX) trade close at $0.0029. The stock is down around -99.68% this year and -90% for the last 12 months. Around 23.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16.43 million shares.



Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. is a motion picture production and distribution company engaged in developing, financing, producing and licensing theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets and for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including DVD, home video, pay-per-view, and free television



Can SAPX Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/