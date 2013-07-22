Penny Stocks Trending Alert - BILLABONG INTL LTD a (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP)



BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF) gained 8.00% recently, while trading on 2.40M shares at the price of $0.378. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.13 on Jun 21, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $1.55 on Sep 17, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.36 to $0.39, bringing its market capitalization at about $167.63M. Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



For How Long BLLAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) added -0.23% recently, in the current trading session, at $8.83 with a total volume of 191,101.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 129,905.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $4.61 and above $9.50. It floated in a range of $8.74 to $8.83 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.99. Its market capitalization now moved to about $20.41B. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



Has PCRFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) recently recorded a fall of -3.92% and was moving within a range of $9.75 -$10.19. Its current trading price is $9.80. The share price hit its 52-week low of $8.88 on Jul 5, 2013 and $14.60 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 601,748.00 shares, versus an average volume of 141,721.00 shares. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Why Should Investors Buy BDORY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) loss of -1.60% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $6.12M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 9.58M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 10.19M shares. The share price after opening at $0.02, made a high of $0.02 and hovered above $0.02, while its recent trading price was $0.0184. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics.



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/