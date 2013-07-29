Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Cereplast Inc, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OriginOil Inc, FEDERAL NATL PFD T

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) added 3.45% and was in a range of $0.01-$0.02 before closing at $0.0150. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $0.47 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 9.56 million shares versus an average volume of 10.59 million shares. Cereplast, Inc. (CERP) a leading manufacturer of proprietary biobased, compostable and sustainable bioplastics, has strengthened its North American sales team through the appointment Mr. Reddy Tudi as Vice President of Business Development and Mr. Kevin J. Fina as Regional Sales Manager. Together, Mr. Tudi and Mr. Fina are working on approximately 30 projects in North America for Cereplast Compostables(R) blown film and blow molding resins, as well as Cereplast Sustainables(R) resins for injection molding applications. The potential volume of these projects is $10MM per year.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) added 4.79% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $53.15 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 204,042 shares as compared to average trading volume of 267,910 shares. The share price after opening at $0.63 made a high of $0.67 and hovered above $0.62 to end the day at $0.650. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is involved in developing Probuphine, an investigational subdermal implant for the treatment of opioid dependence.



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) added 1.97% and was in a range of $0.29-$0.31 before closing at $0.310. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.28 and $1.28 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 394,353 shares versus an average volume of 256,877 shares. OriginOil, Inc. (OOIL), developer of Electro Water Separation™ (EWS), a breakthrough water cleanup technology for oil & gas, algae and other water-intensive industries, announced it has initiated two consulting agreements with top water treatment engineering firms to validate the efficacy of its technology in the oil and gas and aquaculture markets.



FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT) bringing its market capitalization around $698.65 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 14,870shares as compared to average trading volume of 160,356 shares .The share price after opening at $7.66 made a high of $7.86 and hovered above $7.66 to end the day at $7.85.



