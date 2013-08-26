Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Cielo S a (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS: GIHI), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KPELY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY), GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS: GIHI), BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KPELY)



Cielo S A (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) opened the session at $23.97, remained amid the day range of $23.95 - $24.81, and recently traded at $24.81. The stock showed a positive performance of 5.48% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 133.42K and the average volume of the stock remained 49,195.00 shares. Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services



Will CIOXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS: GIHI) traded with volume of 193.95 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 29.85M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0001 - $0.0039. The stock showed a positive movement of 200.00% and was recently trading at $0.0003.



Will GIHI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) exchanged 226.3k shares and the average volume remained 64,643.00 shares. The stock closing price was 4.14 with advance of -0.98% in the last trading session. BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Will BYDDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KPELY) gained volume of 39.05k shares, while the average volume remained. 31,756.00 shares. The stock decreased -0.12% and remained at $16.02. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained negative -9.85%. Keppel Corporation Limited is an investment holding and management company. The principal activities of the Company along with its subsidiaries consist of offshore oil-rig construction, shipbuilding & shiprepair and conversion; environmental engineering.



Will KPELY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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