Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY).



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) ended lower -1.47% and complete the day at $14.70. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 331,552. After opening at $14.71, the stock hit as high as $14.75. However, it traded between $11.78 and $16.12 over the last twelve months.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands



Has DANOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC) closed yesterday at $1.33, a +3.91% increase. Around 289,481 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 319,057 shares. The company is now valued at around $214.01 million.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates



For How Long NNVC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC) moved -43.33 percent lower at $0.0170 and traded between $0.02 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last five days remained -43.33%, which stands at -62.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -78.75%.



Metrospaces, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, designs, builds, develops, and sells condominiums primarily in urban areas in Latin America. Its projects are located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Caracas, Venezuela.



Why Should Investors Buy MSPC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares rose, gaining +2.97 percent to close at $11.09. The stock is down around -11.7% this year and -3.9% for the last 12 months. Around 292,128 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 324,231 shares.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy SBRCY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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