Penny Stocks Trending Alert - DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) volume of 21,280 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 16,583 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $44.32 - $58.06 and the day range was $50.60 - $51.38.The stock opened the session at $51.38, remained amid the day range of $50.60 - $51.38, and closed the session at $50.70. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.42% in previous trading session. DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides corporate, SME, consumer and wholesale banking services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Its Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products to individual customers.



Has DBSDY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) traded 53,928 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 38,431 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.09 - $24.25. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.15%, while its closing price stayed at $23.13. The market capitalization of the stock remained 49.88 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive/negative +5.38%. Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses. The company engages in the operation, management, and development of port and container terminals, as well as in mid-stream operations, river trade, cruise terminal operations, and ports related logistics services. It has interests in 52 ports comprising 276 operational berths in 26 countries.



Has HUWHY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) volume of the stock was 181,293 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 126,382 shares. The stock boosted +0.31% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.650. The stock traded 181,293 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 126,382 shares. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil.



Will PSON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) traded with volume of 38,989 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 57,223 shares. The stock decreased -2.12% and finished the trading at $7.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 14.55 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.03. Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme, Teak, Mahogany, and Akasa fields in the Deepwater Tano and West Cape Three Points licenses in Ghana; and the Lake Albert Rift basin in Uganda.



Why Should Investors Buy TUWOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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