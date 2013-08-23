Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY).



Eco-Tek Group Inc(OTCMKTS:ETEK) ended lower -14.29% and complete the day at $0.0600. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.56 million. After opening at $0.08, the stock hit as high as $0.08. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.95 over the last twelve months.



Eco-Tek Group, Inc., formerly Sandalwood Ventures, Ltd., is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties



Has ETEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.22, a +0.93% increase. Around 106,911 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 154,470 shares. The company is now valued at around $68.97 billion.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



For How Long AZSEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) moved +11.67 percent higher at $0.0670 and traded between $0.05 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained 200.45%, which stands at 245.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1388.89%.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



For How Long EWSI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY) shares rose, gaining +0.53 percent to close at $7.52. The stock is up around 0.27% this year and 0.27% for the last 12 months. Around 1.67 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 154,317 shares.



Eutelsat Communications S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications satellite operator. It engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems in north Africa, Russia, the Middle East, the east of North America, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia.



Why Should Investors Buy EUTLY After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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