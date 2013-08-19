Penny Stocks Trending Alert - GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) ended higher +18.90% and complete the day at $1.78. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 332,292. After opening at $1.54, the stock hit as high as $1.82. However, it traded between $0.74 and $3.20 over the last twelve months.



Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada



For How Long GQMNF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) closed yesterday at $23.53, a +1.03% increase. Around 286,355 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 190,187 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.56 billion.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers



For How Long TLSYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -1.10 percent lower at $47.45 and traded between $47.04 and $47.49 after opening the day at $47.31. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.89%, which stands at 9.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.16%.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares rose, gaining +0.76 percent to close at $15.85. The stock is up around 18.37% this year and 30.45% for the last 12 months. Around 146,443 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 806,063 shares.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water. The Company's portfolio of brands and products include Danone, a brand of fresh dairy products; Evian, a brand of bottled still water; Volvic, its international brand of bottled still water, and Aqua, a brand of packaged water in Indonesia. It has presence in the infant food market in France through its subsidiary, Bledina.



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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