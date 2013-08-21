Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Integral Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ITKG), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Pervasip Corp(OTCMKTS:PVSP).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Integral Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ITKG), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Pervasip Corp(OTCMKTS:PVSP).



Integral Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ITKG) ended higher +8.65% and complete the day at $0.467. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 592,254 . After opening at $0.41, the stock hit as high as $0.52. However, it traded between $0.17 and $0.83over the last twelve months.

Integral Technologies, Inc. (Integral) is a development-stage company. As of June 30, 2010, the Company is focusing on researching, developing, engineering and commercializing its ElectriPlast technology, which possesses a multitude of applications.



For How Long ITKG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) closed yesterday at $0.648, a +1.57% increase. Around 408,520 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 522,396 shares. The company is now valued at around $42.33 million.

Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro.



For How Long PSON Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) moved +1.11 percent higher at $18.27 and traded between $18.08 and $18.31 after opening the day at $18.08. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.28%, which stands at -0.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.34%.

BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D). Effective January 1, 2012, the Company was managed across three regions: Americas and Europe; Africa, Central and South Asia, and Australia and East Asia, supported by Global Energy Marketing and Shipping (GEMS) and BG Advance.



For How Long BRGYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Pervasip Corp(OTCMKTS:PVSP) shares rose, gaining +26.32 percent to close at $0.0024. The stock is down around -35.14% this year and -76% for the last 12 months. Around 45.12 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 8.77 million shares.

Pervasip Corp. is a provider of video and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), telephony services. The nature of the Company’s technology is cloud-based computing. It sells its video and voice over Internet Protocol VoIP telephony product on a wholesale and retail basis to telephone carriers, broadband suppliers, individual corporations and consumers.



Why Should Investors Buy PVSP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/