Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC), Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC), Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC)



Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN) ended lower -5.38% and complete the day at $0.440. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 495,856. After opening at $0.48 the stock hit as high as $0.48. However, it traded between $0.08 and $0.65 over the last twelve months.



Jammin Java Corp. is primarily engaged in the business of providing roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the service, hospitality, office coffee service and big box store market. As of January 1, 2012, the Company planned to provide organically grown coffee, as well as fair trade or equal exchange coffee.



Has JAMN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp(OTCBB:SAFC) closed yesterday at $0.0042, a +50.00% increase. Around 6.62 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.02 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 451,848.



SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp. is a development stage company. On December 15, 2010, the Company entered into an Assignment agreement in relation to a a voice-enabled protector for administering medicine whereby the Company acquired all of its interests. SafeCode Drug Technology Corp.



For How Long SAFC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO) moved -3.77 percent lower at $1.53 and traded between $1.48 and $1.59 after opening the day at $1.59. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.92%, which stands at 27.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 56.12%.



Save the World Air, Inc. (STWA) is a development-stage company. The Company designs, licenses and develops products to improve energy efficiency of energy production and improve diesel engine performance.



Why Should Investors Buy ZERO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp(OTCBB:IMTC) shares fall, losing -32.69 percent to close at $0.140. The stock is up around 133.33% this year and -26.23% for the last 12 months. Around 589,396 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 160,736 shares.



Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp., formerly Monza Ventures Inc., provides service, which integrates the features to work securely and from anywhere globally with an Internet connection. The Company's managed services model offers businesses to use cloud computing and digital telecommunications.



Will IMTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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