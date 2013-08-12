Penny Stocks Trending Alert - L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) ended its day with the decline of -0.84% and closed at the price of $34.06 after opening at $34.16. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 25,537.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 50,828.00 shares. L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetic group. It is structured into three branches: Cosmetics, The Body Shop and Dermatology. The Cosmetics branch is divided into four sectors: Consumer Products, Professional Products, Luxury Products and Active Cosmetics.



Has LRLCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 85,879.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 227,738.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $2.50 for the day and its closing price was $2.55 after declining -0.39% for the day. Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



Will DSNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded with volume of 28,834.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 84,040.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $22.49 and closed at $22.52 after gain +0.49%. KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) stock traded with total volume of 41,949.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 407,701.00 shares. SUTNY started its trading session with the price of $4.69 and closed at $4.64 after decline -2.21%.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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