Penny Stocks Trending Alert - OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:AMBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:AMBS)



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended higher +8.11% and complete the day at $0.320. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.47 million. After opening at $0.29, the stock hit as high as $0.34. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology



For How Long ONCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) closed yesterday at $0.0625, a +2.46% increase. Around 6.60 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 10.18 million shares. The company is now valued at around $160.25 million.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



For How Long ACTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) moved -2.93 percent lower at $0.0895 and traded between $0.08 and $0.09 after opening the day at $0.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.01%, which stands at 54.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5493.75%.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc (OTCBB:AMBS) shares fall, losing -6.17 percent to close at $0.0699. Around 4.45 million shares changed hands yesterday.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Will AMBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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