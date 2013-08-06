Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR.A) ended its day with the decline of -2.03% and closed at the price of $14.48 after opening at 14.74. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.03M shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.83M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production; Provision; Gas and Energy.



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 3.97M shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.87M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $18.23 for the day and its closing price was $18.30 after declining -0.05% for the day. The Western Union Company (Western Union) is engaged in money movement and payment services. The Company’s business payments service provides consumers and businesses with options for making one-time or recurring bill payments, including business-to-business payment transactions, which are primarily cross-border, cross currency transactions. Its segments are consumer-to-consumer and global business payments.



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) traded with volume of 3.9M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 4.19 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.82 and closed at $3.95 by scoring +3.40%. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV modules, and designs, assembles, sells and install PV systems.



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) stock traded with total volume 3.91M shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.86M shares. HK started its trading session with the price of $6.04and closed at $6.02 after gain 0.17%. Halcon Resources Corporation (Halcon Resources) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company has oil and natural gas reserves located primarily in Texas, North Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Montana.



