Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI), Fuelstream Inc (OTCMKTS:FLST), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI), Fuelstream Inc (OTCMKTS:FLST), Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC)



Promithian Global Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:PGVI) opened its shares at the price of $0.01 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0090. The company traded with the total volume of 6.57M shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.32M shares. Promithian Global Ventures Inc. is a development-stage mining company. The Company is focused on exploring the Main Zone silver copper vein on the Warburton property in the southern Yukon, Canada.



Is PGVI a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Fuelstream Inc (OTCMKTS:FLST) percentage change decline -23.33% to close at $0.115 with the total traded volume of 960,879.00 shares, more than average volume of 814,187.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $3.25, while its day lowest price was $0.08 and it hit its day highest price at $.4. Fuelstream, Inc. (Fuelstream), is a fuel transportation and logistics company, which brokers the sale and distribution of aviation and other fuels to corporate and commercial consumers



Will FLST Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp (OTCMKTS:AVXL) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 252,907.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 128,323.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.41- $1.36, while its day lowest price was $0.73 and it hit its day highest price at $0.80. AVXL total market capitalization is $ 22.38M shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases.



Can Investors Bet on AVXL after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC) started its trading session with the price of $1.30and closed at $1.65. XBTC stocks traded with total volume of 199,961.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 44,779.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $1.14-$1.65. Xhibit Corp., formerly NB Manufacturing, Inc., is a cloud-based marketing and technology development company focused on digital advertising, online and mobile social media, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and games.



For How Long XBTC Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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