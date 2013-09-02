Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA), Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG), AIRBORNE SEC & PROT(OTCMKTS:ABPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA), Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG), AIRBORNE SEC & PROT(OTCMKTS:ABPR).



Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF) ended lower -0.28% and complete the day at $0.356. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 342,916. After opening at $0.36, the stock hit as high as $0.36. However, it traded between $0.25 and $0.75 over the last twelve months.



Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors. The company develops, produces, and distributes organic agriculture and aquaculture produce and products.



Has SIAF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Saba Software, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SABA) closed yesterday at $9.95, a +4.63% increase. Around 44,892 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 49,144 shares. The company is now valued at around $296.37 million.



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions. People-driven enterprises use the company?s solutions to mobilize and engage people around new strategies and initiatives, as well as cultivate, capture, and share individual and collective knowhow



For How Long SABA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tauriga Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:TAUG) Trade at $0.0260 and traded between $0.02 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last month remained 18.18. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -71.14%.



Tauriga Sciences, Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on the development of medical devices and proprietary drug compounds. It has a licensing agreement with Green Hygienics, Inc. to market and sell bamboo-based, biodegradable, hospital grade wipes and other related products to commercial entities, including medical facilities, schools, and others in North America.



What TAUG Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



AIRBORNE SEC & PROT(OTCMKTS:ABPR) shares rose, gaining +8.33percent to close at $0.0013. The stock is 60% for the last 12 months. Around 8.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 280,914 shares.



Airborne Security & Protection Services Inc. provides armed and unarmed security services in basic security officer, professional security officer, and custom security officer levels in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ABPR After The Recent Gain? J ust Go Here and Find Out



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