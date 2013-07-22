Penny Stocks Trending Alert - STELLAR BIOTECH INC, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR), Arch Therapeutics Inc, Globalstar, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT)



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) gained 9.65%, trading on 592,460 shares to end the trade at $1.02. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.95 to $1.05, bringing its market capitalization at about $49.22 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.19 and was moved to maximum level of $1.05. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) declined -0.66% to complete the trading session at $9.01 with a total volume of 66,745 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 149,072 shares. It floated in a range of $9.00 to $9.26 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.00. Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.35 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $8.50 and above $11.53. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services,information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) added 6.22% and was in a range of $0.44-$0.51 before closing at $0.478. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.52 million shares versus an average volume of 1.63 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.012 and $1.35 was the best price. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding. The company was formerly known as Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Natick, Massachusetts.



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) added 0.79% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $312.56 million. The share price after opening at $0.64 made a high of $0.64 and hovered above $0.63 to end the day at $0.635. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.31 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 1.28 million shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites.



