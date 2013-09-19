Penny Stocks Trending Alert - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended higher +8.56% and complete the day at $0.505. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.37 million. After opening at $0.46, the stock hit as high as $0.55. However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.30 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $2.00, a +11.03% increase. Around 1.15 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 382,816 shares. The company is now valued at around $101.30 million.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE) moved -20.00 percent lower at $0.440 and traded between $0.40 and $0.63 after opening the day at $0.60. Its performance over the last five days remained -12%, which stands at -50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -50%.



Axxess Unlimited, Inc. provides marketing services. It offers creative design services, such as Website design, multimedia, video, flash, online branding and identity, and special effects video services. The company also provides custom application development services



Why Should Investors Buy AXXE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares rose, gaining +3.56 percent to close at $9.30. The stock is down around -1.8% this year and -16.96% for the last 12 months. Around 1.40 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 898,328 shares.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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