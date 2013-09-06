Penny Stocks Trending Alert: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF), Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RYCEY), MTN Group Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF), Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RYCEY), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MTNOY).



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) decreased -1.08% and closed at $4.58 on a traded volume of 361.019 shares, in comparison to 381.362 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 34.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.07 billion.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS: GQMNF) plunged -7.58% and closed at $1.35 on a traded volume of 96.705 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 113.609 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.7%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.35 and $1.49.



Will GQMNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production.



Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) jumped 2.41% and closed at $89.83. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.04%. The 52-week range for the stock is $65.41 and $95.64 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $89.84. Its introductory price for the day was $89.36, with the overall traded volume of 266.862 shares.



Will RYCEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated power solutions for customers in civil and defense aerospace, marine, and energy markets worldwide. It operates in five segments, Civil Aerospace, Defense Aerospace, Marine, Energy, and Engine Holding.



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) after opening its trade at the price of $17.51 jumped 0.63% to close at $17.65 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 92.941 shares, in comparison to 82.742 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $16.28 and $21.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.65.



Will MTNOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



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