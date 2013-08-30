Penny Stocks Trending Alert: URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA), Vapor Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO).



URANIUM PARTC CORP (OTCMKTS: URPTF) decreased -0.64% and closed at $4.63 on a traded volume of 76.666 shares, in comparison to 27.464 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -15.05%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $495.59 billion.



Will URPTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) plunged -1.03% and closed at $6.90 on a traded volume of 64.544 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 60.672 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 14.43%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.87 and $6.94.



Will DBOEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA) jumped 8.00% and closed at $0.0054. So far in three months, the stock is down -70.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.004 and $0.249 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0057. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0053, with the overall traded volume of 29.09 million shares.



Will VELA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Peru.



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO) after opening its shares at the price of $1.06, showed no change, close at $1.08 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 115.770 shares, in comparison to 346.419 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.17 and $1.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.08.



Can Investors Bet on VPCO after this News update?Find Out Here



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



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