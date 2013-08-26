Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR), Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (OTCMKTS:MMAB), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TKPYY), Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR), Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (OTCMKTS:MMAB), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TKPYY), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD)



Vega Biofuels Inc (OTCMKTS:VGPR) gained volume of 66.96 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 11.40million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0002 - $0.002 and the day range was $0.0002 - $0.0004.The stock opened the session at $0.0003, remained amid the day range of $0.0002 - $0.0004, and closed the session at $0.0003. The stock showed a negative performance of -25.00% in previous trading session. Vega Biofuels, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the manufacture and sale of biofuel products worldwide.



Has VGPR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (OTCMKTS:MMAB) traded 48,792 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 58,646 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.20 - $1.50. The stock was a bull/bear and advanced +8.70%, while its closing price stayed at $1.50. The market capitalization of the stock remained 62.14 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +8.70%. Municipal Mortgage and Equity, LLC makes and manages debt and equity investments collateralized by affordable housing. It primarily owns and manages tax-exempt bonds collateralized by affordable multifamily rental properties in the United States.



For How Long MMAB will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) volume of the stock was 22,174 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 17,374 shares. The stock boosted +0.35% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $23.11. The stock traded 22,174 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 17,374 shares. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a research-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceutical drugs worldwide.



Will TKPYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD) traded with volume of 552,399 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 855,336 shares. The stock decreased -8.11% and finished the trading at $0.170. The market capitalization of the stock remained 32.30 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.16. Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and other life-threatening conditions. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a medical device that removes viral pathogens, immunosuppressive glycoproteins, and exosomes from the circulatory system.



Will AEMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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