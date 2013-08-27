Penny Stocks Trending Alert - VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX).



VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX) ended lower -26.19% and complete the day at $0.620. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 288,176. After opening at $0.87, the stock hit as high as $0.90. However, it traded between $0.02 and $1.10 over the last twelve months.



Virtual Sourcing, Inc. recycles fiberglass and composite products. The recycled materials are used in manufactured consumer goods, and as filler for other products



Has PGCX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(O TCMKTS:OSGIQ) closed yesterday at $3.35, a -11.84% decrease. Around 227,580 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 74,792 shares. The company is now valued at around $103.55 million.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned or operated a fleet of 111 double-hulled vessels (aggregating 10.9 million deadweight tons and 864,800 cubic meters).



Has OSGIQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) moved -3.54 percent lower at $1.09 and traded between $1.02 and $1.13 after opening the day at $1.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -27.33%, which stands at -27.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 626.67%.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property



Why Should Investors Buy BLUF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Patient Safety Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:PSTX) shares fall, losing -16.83 percent to close at $1.73. The stock is up around 4.85% this year and 4.22% for the last 12 months. Around 186,106 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 34,112 shares.



Patient Safety Technologies, Inc. (Patient Safety) focuses on the development, marketing and sale of products designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs in the healthcare industry. The Company conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc. (SurgiCount).



Will PSTX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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