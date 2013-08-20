Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX).



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) ended lower -0.15% and complete the day at $47.38. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 68,305. After opening at $47.40, the stock hit as high as $47.59. However, it traded between $30.90 and $48.35 over the last twelve months.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monarchy Resources Inc(OTCBB:MONK) closed yesterday at $0.230, a +15.06% increase. Around 1.76 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 13,929 shares. The company is now valued at around $6.90 million.



Monarchy Resources, Inc. (Monarchy) is pre-exploration stage company formed to explore mineral properties for gold. Monarchy has purchased a 100% interest in an eight unit claim block named La Carlota Gold Claim (La Carlota) containing 97.3 hectares that is recorded with the Mineral Resources Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines



For How Long MONK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) moved +21.43 percent higher at $0.0017 and traded between $0.0014 and $0.0019 after opening the day at $0.0014. Its performance over the last five days remained 466.67%, which stands at 466.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 54.55%.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale



For How Long PTAH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) shares rose, gaining +0.69 percent to close at $0.146. The stock is up around 295.66% this year and 204.17% for the last 12 months. Around 1.97 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.83 million shares.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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