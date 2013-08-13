Penny Stocks Trending Alert - WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR),Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR),Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY)



WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR) Its closing price was $0.0130 after gain +31.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.18M shares. Worldwide Internet Inc. provides Internet services to residential and business customers in the United States. Its services consist of Internet connectivity and voice over Internet protocol services. The company was formerly known as Acellus Communications, Inc. Worldwide Internet Inc. is based in Spokane, Washington.



Will WNTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) decline -1.43% to close at $0.0690 with the total traded volume of 1.21M shares, more than average volume of 538,203.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06- $0.85, while its day lowest price was $0.06 and it hit its day highest price at $0.08. Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 22,641.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 37,242.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $73.96 - $104.10, while its day lowest price was $87.57 and it hit its day highest price at $88.84. BASFY total market capitalization is $8.93 Billion. BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates, among others



Can Investors Bet on BASFY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) started its trading session with the price of $8.27 and closed at $8.50. FIATY stocks traded with total volume of 69,512.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 92,945.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 8.27 -$8.50 Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands. In addition, it also operates in the car components sector through Magneti Marelli, Teksid and Mopar and in the production systems sector through Comau.



Is FIATY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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