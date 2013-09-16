Penny Stocks Trending Alert - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY).



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) ended lower -0.28% and complete the day at $25.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 97,178. After opening at $25.39, the stock hit as high as $25.39. However, it traded between $23.24 and $29.00 over the last twelve months.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products.



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY) closed yesterday at $35.48, a 0.54% increase. Around 271,421 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 64,739 shares. The company is now valued at around $63.73 billion.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide. The company?s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as offers spare parts and accessories.



For How Long BAMXY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) moved -0.07 percent lower at $15.02 and traded between $14.94 and $15.07 after opening the day at $15.07. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.11%, which stands at -2.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 8.68%.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



Why Should Investors Buy AZSEY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) shares rose, gaining +0.11 percent to close at $19.03. The stock is up around +0.58% this year and -9.81% for the last 12 months. Around 82,558 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 99,690 shares.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas



Why Should Investors Buy BRGYY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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