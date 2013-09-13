Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF).



Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS) ended lower -15.95% and complete the day at $6.69. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 112,332. After opening at $7.30, the stock hit as high as $7.79. However, it traded between $2.60 and $19.38 over the last twelve months.



Advaxis, Inc. (Advaxis) is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company with the focus to develop immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), which utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Listeria or Lm) , bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.



Has ADXS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) closed yesterday at $0.0745, a +9.88% increase. Around 6.08 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $34.34 million.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



For How Long AMBS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) moved +0.86 percent higher at $0.575 and traded between $0.40 and $0.59 after opening the day at $0.56. Its performance over the last five days remained 64.29%, which stands at 187.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 173.81%.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China



For How Long AMMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF) shares fall, losing -0.54 percent to close at $23.17. The stock is down around -16.26% this year and -19.18% for the last 12 months. Around 53,068 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 18,719 shares.



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, developing, and operating retail real estate properties in Canada. Its portfolio of properties include supermarkets; junior department stores; and entertainment properties, including movie theatres, large-format bookstores, and restaurants, as well as fashion components.



Will RIOCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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