Penny Stocks Under Consideration - ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS)



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) ended higher 11.07% and complete the day at $100.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 40,506. After opening at $92.49, the stock hit as high as $101.00. However, it traded between $10.28 and $116.49 over the last twelve months.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



For How Long AMAVF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) closed yesterday at $2.87, a -1.37% decrease. Around 98,231shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 204,126 shares. The company is now valued at around $290.46 million.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) moved +2.32 percent higher at $12.79 and traded between $12.63 and $12.86 after opening the day at $12.67. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.33%, which stands at 6.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -18.07%.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



For How Long AAUKY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) shares rose, gaining +1.62 percent to close at $5.64. The stock is up around 237.72% this year and 537.29% for the last 12 months. Around 886,334 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.76 million shares.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Why Should Investors Buy FNMAS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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