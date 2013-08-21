Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), Telefix Communications Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:TLFX), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), Telefix Communications Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:TLFX), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY).



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) ended lower -7.32% and complete the day at $0.380. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.10 million. After opening at $0.41, the stock hit as high as $0.44. However, it traded between $0.01 and $1.36 over the last twelve months.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding. Arch is a medical device company offering an approach to the rapid cessation of bleeding (hemostasis) and control of fluid leakage (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch’s products are in preclinical development.



Has ARTH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Telefix Communications Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:TLFX) closed yesterday at $0.0030, a +20.00% increase. Around 48.30 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.44 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 746,294.

TeleFix Communications Holdings, Inc., formerly Sierra Desert Holdings Inc., is a wireless telecommunications network infrastructure services provider. The Company provides cellular/wireless networks infrastructure.



For How Long TLFX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) trade close at $12.90 and traded between $12.88 and $12.95 after opening the day at $12.89. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.69%, which stands at 8.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 13.54%.

Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



What DTEGY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares fall, losing -5.33 percent to close at $2.31. The stock is up around 171.76% this year and 157.55% for the last 12 months. Around 451,533 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 455,792 shares.

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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