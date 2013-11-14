Penny Stocks Under Consideration - ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN), MGIC Investment Corp.(NYSE:MTG), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR), Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN), MGIC Investment Corp.(NYSE:MTG), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG).



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.(NYSE:ARR) ended higher +3.08% and complete the day at $4.02. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.11 million. After opening at $3.92, the stock hit as high as $4.05. However, it traded between $3.74 and $7.19 over the last twelve months.



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.( ARMOUR) is an externally-managed Maryland corporation managed by ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. The Company invests primarily in hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate and fixed rate residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS).



For How Long ARR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Radian Group Inc(NYSE:RDN) closed yesterday at $12.71, a -0.31% decrease. Around 5.86 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.56 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.20 billion.



Radian Group Inc. (Radian Group) is a credit enhancement company with a primary strategic focus on domestic residential mortgage insurance on first-lien loans (first-lien). The Company has two operating business segments: mortgage insurance and financial guaranty.



Has RDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MGIC Investment Corp.(NYSE:MTG) moved +1.56 percent higher at $7.83 and traded between $7.56 and $7.83 after opening the day at $7.64. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.73%, which stands at 4.4% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 194.36%.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MGIC) is a holding company and through wholly owned subsidiaries is a private mortgage insurer in the United States. As of December 31, 2012, its principal mortgage insurance subsidiaries, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC), were each licensed in all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.



For How Long MTG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA)(NYSE:KOG) shares rose, gaining +1.77 percent to close at $12.06. The stock is up around 36.27% this year and 31.66% for the last 12 months. Around 5.70 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 7.30million shares.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Kodiak) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Kodiak has developed an oil and natural gas asset base of proved reserves, as well as a portfolio of development and exploratory drilling opportunities on high-potential prospects with an emphasis on oil resource plays.



Why Should Investors Buy KOG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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