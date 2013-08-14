Penny Stocks Under Consideration - ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR(OTCMKTS:AHKSY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR(OTCMKTS:AHKSY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY)



ASAHI KAISAI CP ADR(OTCMKTS:AHKSY) ended higher +1.22% and complete the day at $14.91. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 49,355. After opening at $15.02, the stock hit as high as $15.02. However, it traded between $9.92 and $15.13 over the last twelve months.

Asahi Kasei Corporation provides various chemical products. The company?s Chemicals segment offers ammonia, nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, adipic acid, methyl methacrylate, and acrylic resins; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, polyamide 66, polyethylene, synthetic rubber, polystyrene, nylon



For How Long AHKSY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) closed yesterday at $27.31, a +1.22% increase. Around 74,760 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 110,057 shares. The company is now valued at around $74.48 billion.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



For How Long ANZBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY) moved -1.57 percent lower at $0.188 and traded between $0.19 and $0.20 after opening the day at $0.19. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.53%, which stands at -60.42% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -69.18%.

Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking sector offers all types of deposit products, loan facilities and debit and credit cards.



Why Should Investors Buy ALBKY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



HENNES & MAURITZ AB(OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares rose, gaining +1.35 percent to close at $7.51. The stock is up around 8.68% this year and 1.08% for the last 12 months. Around 45,866 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 68,920 shares.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy HNNMY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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