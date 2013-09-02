Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Atlas Copco AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ATLKY), ACCOR S A UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ACRFY), VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX), Max Sound Corp(OTCBB:MAXD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Atlas Copco AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ATLKY), ACCOR S A UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ACRFY), VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN(OTCMKTS:PGCX), Max Sound Corp(OTCBB:MAXD)



Atlas Copco AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ATLKY) gained volume of 9,826.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 19,752.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.60 - $29.89 and the day range was $26.93 - $27.13.The stock opened the session at $27.04, and closed the session at $27.07. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.40% in previous trading session. Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides industrial productivity solutions worldwide. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free centrifugal compressors, and portable oil-free screw compressors; gas and process compressors and expanders; oil-free blowers; vacuum equipment; air and gas treatment equipment.



Has ATLKY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, ACCOR S A UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ACRFY) traded 42,046.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 25,814.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.78 - $8.19. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.74%, while its closing price stayed at $7.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.49 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +5.27%. Accor S.A. provides upscale, midscale, and economy hotel services. The company operates its hotels under the Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Suite Novotel, Mercure, Adagio, ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, and hotelF1 brand names.



For How Long ACRFY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VIRTUAL SOURCING, IN (OTCMKTS:PGCX) volume of the stock was 73,490.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 127,961.00 shares. The stock boosted +9.80% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $0.560. The stock traded 73,490.00 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 127,961.00 shares. Virtual Sourcing, Inc. recycles fiberglass and composite products. The recycled materials are used in manufactured consumer goods, and as filler for other products. The company holds the license rights to recycle fiberglass in the Mid-Atlantic regions and to manufacture products using the material along with virgin resins.



Will PGCX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Max Sound Corp (OTCBB:MAXD) traded with volume of 264,921.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 233,381.00 shares. The stock grew +4.26% and finished the trading at $0.245. The market capitalization of the stock remained 74.81 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.31. Max Sound Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing and launching audio technology software. Its products primarily enhance various audio files without increasing files size or bandwidth usage.



Why Should Investors Buy MAXD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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