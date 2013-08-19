Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR).



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) ended higher +3.71% and complete the day at $0.137. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.03million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.12 and $0.38 over the last twelve months.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices.



For How Long AXPW will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB) closed yesterday at $0.0022, a -4.35% decrease. Around 121.49 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 23.39 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 74,299.



Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries). PBS LLC and Primary HR are regional professional employer organizations (PEO) focused on providing human capital management solutions. PBS LLC is licensed as a staff leasing services company in Texas and Primary HR provides similar services in Mississippi.



Has ERBB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) moved +55.56 percent higher at $0.0014 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0014 after opening the day at $0.0009. Its performance over the last five days remained 366.67%, which stands at 366.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 27.27%.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale.



For How Long PTAH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR) shares rose, gaining +34.34 percent to close at $0.900. The stock is up around 33.35% this year and 2150.25% for the last 12 months. Around 303,047 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 112,183 shares.



Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support, antioxidants/flavonoids, circulatory support, detoxification support, endocrine support, essential fatty acids, gastrointestinal support, immune support, men’s health, minerals, mood/sleep support, multiples, musculoskeletal support, neurological support, proteins/amino acids, vitamins, women’s health and veterinary products.



Why Should Investors Buy NTRR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/