Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Pulse Network Inc(OTCBB:TPNI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN), Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Pulse Network Inc(OTCBB:TPNI).



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc(OTCMKTS:BMSN) ended higher +10.00% and complete the day at $0.0022. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 85.74 million. After opening at $0.0019, the stock hit as high as $0.0022. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.0165 over the last twelve months.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. It develops HemaXellerate, a cellular drug to heal damaged bone marrow



For How Long BMSN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX) closed yesterday at $20.10, a -10.21% decrease. Around 35,768 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 9,783 shares. The company is now valued at around $347.21 million.



Medbox, Inc. develops, sells, and services automated, biometrically controlled dispensing and storage systems for medicine and merchandise applications. Its products comprise Medbox medicine storage machines; safe access storage lockers; Medbox lockbox Rx storage/retrieval systems



Has MDBX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) moved -11.73 percent lower at $0.0143 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 13.28%, which stands at -5.92% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -36.44%.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Why Should Investors Buy CERP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pulse Network Inc(OTCBB:TPNI) shares fall, losing -0.76 percent to close at $0.390. The stock is up around 11.43% this year and 11.43% for the last 12 months. Around 656,886 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 76,163 shares.



The Pulse Network, Inc. provides digital media and event solutions to its customers through content and inbound marketing, social strategy, and event marketing activities in the United States.



Will TPNI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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