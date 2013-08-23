Penny Stocks Under Consideration - BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER).



BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) ended higher +1.64% and complete the day at $0.620. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 704,412. After opening at $0.62, the stock hit as high as $0.63. However, it traded between $0.32 and $0.86 over the last twelve months.



BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services.



For How Long BLFR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) closed yesterday at $0.0058, a +100.00% increase. Around 50.94 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 25.38million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 13,752.



MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments



For How Long MYEC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved +2.16 percent higher at $8.07 and traded between $8.05 and $8.09 after opening the day at $8.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.14%, which stands at 1.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.05%.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) shares rose, gaining +8.18 percent to close at $0.595. The stock is down around -0.83% this year and -0.83% for the last 12 months. Around 861,498 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 330,106 shares.



The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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