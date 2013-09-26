Penny Stocks Under Consideration - Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT),NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK),STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT),NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK),STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF).



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) ended lower -4.26% and complete the day at $0.0450. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.96 million. After opening at $0.05, the stock hit as high as $0.06.



Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others.



Has CTLE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT)closed yesterday at $0.0180, a -12.20% decreased. Around 4.72 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 29.784 shares. The company is now valued at around $647.576.



Data Call Technologies, Inc. provides real-time information/content to the digital signage and kiosk community.



Has DCLT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK)moved -5.15 percent lower at $0.0920 and traded between $0.09 and $0.10 after opening the day at $0.10. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.79%, which stands at 6.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 922.22%.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares rose, decreasing -4.39 percent to close at $1.77. The stock is up around 512.04% this year and 489.6% for the last 12 months. Around 223.180 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 479.286 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Will SBOTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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